BUCHANAN COUNTY – Prairie Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, located at 505 Enterprise Drive SW, in Independence, Iowa, along with the Buchanan County Health Center and ABCM Rehabilitation Center of Independence, announce the first annual “Longest Day Event — Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk.”
The Longest Day is the day with the most light – the summer solstice. On Wednesday, June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice... We have chosen to walk in honor/memory of those that are affected by Alzheimer’s or other related Dementias.
Join us on June 21, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park (49- 6th St. NE) in Independence – for music, food, and memories! (Bring a lawn chair to sit and listen to music by the McBrides!) Free will donations are welcome and go to the Alzheimer’s Association!
For more information, please contact PHI Community Relations Coordinator, Sarah Zimmerman, at 319-334-8659 or welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com.