BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells and Buckles (BBB) 4-H Club had a busy summer!
In July, the club was very busy with fair preparations like decorating the barns and club booths. The club was very well-represented at the Buchanan County Fair through both exhibits and livestock projects. BBB was reserve for herdsmanship in the swine barn and received reserve champion for booth decorating.
Many of our members exhibited static projects. Lydia Beyer won best of show for Ag & Natural Resources, and both Lydia and Addie Gericke’s projects received blue ribbons at the state fair. Large animal master showmanship champions were also all from the BBB club: senior division champion was Keeley Kehrli, and reserve went to Lauren Beyer; intermediate champion was Lindsay Beyer, and junior champion was Lydia Beyer.
This year, all eight Best of the Best showdown qualifiers were from the Buffalo Bells and Buckles. This included Keeley Kehrli, who took the breeding sheep, market sheep, and the breeding swine; Annie Johnson with the breeding heifer and market swine; Katie Johnson with the market beef; Charli Sherman with the market goat; and Blayke Hoover with the breeding goat.
The Best of the Best showdown is a livestock show which includes the county winners from 11 counties in the beef, sheep, swine, and goat categories. Congratulations to all exhibitors!
The club kicked off the new 4-H year with a swim party at Peck Farm.
Our next meeting is Sunday, September 19, at5:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall. New members are always welcome! If interested in joining 4-H, please contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 334-7161.