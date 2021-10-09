BUCHANAN COUNTY – A new year in the 4-H calendar has begun and has brought back with it many of the traditional experiences that 4-Hers have known in the past. Clubs are back to meeting in person and sharing their hopes and plans for this year. 4-H offers a wide variety of opportunities for young people to grow in the areas they are most excited to learn about.
At the club level, members learn about communication, leadership, and citizenship through various projects and activities throughout the year. Our club, the Wapsi Warriors, plans to become involved in new ways this year besides our traditional service projects. In the past, these projects have included making gift baskets for community members, Salvation Army bell ringing, serving at the fair board fish fries, helping with fair cleanup, the pie baking fundraiser, and providing cookies/treats for special events.
We also plan to have fun playing games after monthly meetings and providing opportunities for our club families to get together.
4-Hers can become involved at a county level by participating in extension office-sponsored workshops and activities. 4-Hers also have the opportunity to exhibit their communication, leadership, and citizenship skills at events like Communications Day and the county fair. Whether by showing animals or presenting, they have learned in a building project area.
If a student is interested in joining 4-H, you can visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/page/join-4-h. The site lists the 15 clubs in Buchanan County, with a little information about each one. You are welcome to attend a meeting to find a group that matches your interests and will help you learn and grow. Enrollment is open now to join. With the support of new members and the community, we hope 4-H continues to expand and grow!