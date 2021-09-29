FAIRBANK – Buchanan County Fair went very well for the Wapsie Valley FFA, especially in the dairy show, with three members representing our chapter. They all did very well.
Madison Richards placed first in the summer yearling class and second in the spring yearling. Noah Richards placed first in the intermediate calf class, and won overall calf, won overall calf/yearling with the calf, won the cow class, won overall cow, and won overall grand champion with his calf and overall reserve champion with his cow. Noah also won grand champion for showmanship.
Kali Lampe placed first in the senior calf class and was the reserve champion in the overall calf class.
Landon Sullivan participated in the dog, goat, and rabbit show. He placed overall reserve champion dog costume, champion junior full blood meat goat, reserve grand champion full blood meat goat, senior fancy buck rabbit champion, dog graduate novice agility champion, champion mini dog costume, and senior reserve champion showmanship.
Clayton Hershey was another member who participated in the dog and goat show. He got a championship in midi costume. Then for goat, he got reserve champion senior full blood breeding meat goat, reserve overall champion buck, reserve full blood 12 to 24 months, never freshened, reserve full blood four years and older.
The Bremer County Fair was another experience for all of our members who either showed or helped in the FFA food stand or the Cattleman’s. We had members participate in the beef show and dairy show.
Ava VanDaele showed her beef heifer and placed first in the commercial breeding heifer class. She also showed in the market heifer class and placed first. She also got overall reserve champion with her market heifer.
Noah Richards got a blue with his senior calf.
We would also like to thank the Waverly FFA for helping out in the FFA food stand with us.