BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells and Buckles are kicking off their 2021-2022 season!
The club had a meeting on September 19 where members discussed the upcoming National 4-H Week, helping out with the trunk or treat, and passing out wreath forms. The club is holding its annual wreath fundraiser right now. Members are selling Christmas wreaths for the upcoming holiday season! If you are interested in purchasing a wreath, contact one of the members or a club leader.
On October 2, members gathered at the Beyer household to put together cookie trays for businesses and families to kick of National 4-H Week. These people have helped the club in some way throughout the year, and this is just a small way for them to give back. In addition to making and delivering cookies, the members celebrated the National 4-H Week by wearing green on Wednesday to show support.
The next meeting is on Sunday, October 17.
New members are always encouraged! If you have any questions, contact the extension office.