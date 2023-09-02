WINTHROP / INDEPENDENCE – The 5th Annual IRONMAN competition will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at Buffalo Creek Golf Course, The Crowbar, and 319 Social House.
Teams are currently full, but the public is invite to watch.
“Individuals from all over Iowa and surrounding states come together for a competition of four different events — Golf, Cornhole, Pool, and Bowling,” said organizer Ryan Decker. “This year’s event will be the 5th of its kind in this area. Past winners have come from Cedar Rapids, Center Point, and Independence.”
IRONMAN participants start at 7:30 a.m. with nine holes of individual golf, followed by a double elimination bracket in pool and cornhole, and ending with three games of bowling. The event in total takes a grueling 12 to 14 hours. The event is limited to 32 participants on a first come first serve basis.
In each event, places are awarded points. 1st place getting 32 points, 2nd place getting 31, and so on. The competitor with the most points after four events is the winner and receives the IRONMAN Belt.
IRONMAN Schedule
Sat. Sept. 16
Golf
Buffalo Creek Golf Course
1925 Slater Ave, Winthrop
- Check in 7:30 a.m.
- Calcutta Auction 8 a.m.
- Start playing 8:30 a.m.
(9 holes — Singles Scratch)
Cornhole/Pool
Crowbar
205 2nd Street NE, Independence
(Cornhole – Singles / Pool — Singles — Double Elimination Bracket Tournament)
Bowling
319 Social House
519 1st Street East, Independence
(3 Games Singles Scratch)
Come out and cheer on your favorite IRONMAN.