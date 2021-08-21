WATERLOO – The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Cedar Falls-Waterloo is holding its fall kickoff on Monday, August 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library. The event is free and open to the public. Displays will explain the community projects, interest groups, and dinner programs of AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo. Refreshments will be served, and no reservations are needed.
Because Commercial Street is closed, access to the parking lot is from 3rd Street.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. AAUW in Waterloo is celebrating its 100th anniversary!
Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate, or equivalent degree from a qualified institution. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. There are no barriers to full participation on the basis of gender, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or class. Go to http://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net for more information.