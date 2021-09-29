INDEPENDENCE – Shirley Allen recently celebrated her 48th year with BankIowa. She is currently the longest serving employee, and has seen a few changes as the bank celebrates 100 years in business.
“I started working at Farmers State Savings Bank on September 10, 1973,” said Shirley. “I was interviewed by Richard ‘Dick’ Cone and Monte Cue.”
Her first position was as a teller in the “motor bank” drive-thru and walk-up located in the north end of the main location on 1st Street W in downtown Independence.
“All of the training was on the job,” she recalled. “I was trained by Linda Borrett and Margie Torgerson.”
Fridays and the first of the month were paydays for several businesses, so the tellers were always busy.
“There would be five to six customers deep at the teller windows inside, and the drive-thru was a constant stream of traffic,“ she said. “Along with people walking up to the walk-up window, too. Everything was paper back then. All we had were adding machines and typewriters!”
Other memories she shared from her early days include:
- Having one of the six teller windows set up to for taking Northwestern Bell telephone payments.
- Smoking was allowed in the bank. There was even a bowl of matches for customers near the teller windows.
- There was only one location. Now there are 10 branches.
“I was somewhat spoiled whenever I wanted to go part-time to be home with children,” she said. “It was never a problem. When I wanted full-time again, they always had a spot open for me!”
Shirley fondly remembers several of the bank officers:
Richard “Rick” Fiester
“He was always making us laugh,” she said. “He always called me Shirley Mae – which I was really Shirley Marie! He would always say to me ‘Shirley May or Shirley May not.’”
Richard “Dick” Cone
Cone was vice president. In addition to being a loan officer, he also interviewed and hired employees.
Percy Sorg
“He passed away while working at the bank in August 1975,” she said. “That was a sad day.”
Sorg was an executive vice president.
Monte Cue
Cue was the assistant cashier.
“He was my first boss,” said Shirley. “He also did hiring.”
Richard “Dick” Garber
Garber was the comptroller.
“Dick would treat us every year-end to his ‘homemade’ chili,” she said. “We always looked forward to it every year, even though we worked late to close the books.”
Eva Mae Barger
“I have fond memories of Eva Mae,” said Shirley. “She was at the first teller window. She might have eight or 10 people waiting for her! She was sweet to everyone, and would give gifts that she made. She never sat down to wait on customers. She stood every day, all day.”
Tom Sheets
“[Tom] was our custodian, and was a riot to be around,” she said.
Denise Smock
“She was an officer in Operations,” said Shirley. “She was very good in her management position.”
Throughout her career, Shirley worked in several positions. She started as a teller, and later worked in data entry. She also was part of a newly created loan payment area where customers could also redeem Treasury bonds. Everything was done manually, no computers. Posting interest into ledgers and customer transactions in payment books was by hand. She enjoyed working with Dee Jacobs and Pam Murley there. She also worked with Kelly Johnson with reviewing loan files. She was asked to join the Agriculture and Commercial Loan Department to be a loan assistant, her current position.
Shirley has witnessed many changes over the years: Three remodels, expansions, and more rules and regulations.
“I would say technology would be the biggest change,” said Shirley.
A fun memory for Shirley is when all of the tellers would prepare for the business day, then walk across 1st Street to Home Town Bakery for donuts, rolls, and cookies to take back to the employee lounge in the bank and visit with each other before starting at 9 a.m.
“It was a lot of fun, and you really got to know your co-workers,” she said. “Now, we enjoy going once a week on Fridays to Em’s Coffee Shop.”
Leadership
Shirley has worked for three generations of the Leytze family, who have controlling interest in the bank.
“Working with the Leytze family has been great!” she said. “Rudy was a little intimidating at first, but once you got to know him, he was the most caring and kind person. Rudy always said he wanted the best for his employees. He wanted them to have something when they retired, so a profit sharing program was started in the ’60s. It’s been great watching the growth.”
Rudy’s son Dolf graduated from Independence High School in 1962 and earned a finance degree from the University of Iowa in 1966. He went to work for Merchants National Bank in Cedar Rapids. He was a vice president when he left them to move to Independence in the fall of 1974 to be a senior vice president for Farmers State Savings Bank.
“In those days, all associates did a little bit of everything,” said Dolf. “The bank then was only an $18 million very small bank. My father was the bank’s president, but not active in its day-to-day operation, as he had a furniture business and a small loan company to run.”
“Dolf was caring like his dad,” said Shirley. “He was always thinking about the employees. That is what makes a BankIowa family.”
The next bank president Shirley worked for was Rob Robinson.
“Rob Robinson was a young guy out of college,” said Shirley. “He made this bank what it is today. Rob was such a good leader, fun to be around, and a very hard worker with lots of knowledge. He is also a very caring person.”
The current president and CEO is Dolf’s daughter, Alison Urbina.
“I still remember Dolf’s wife Mary Beth bringing the kids [Alison, Laura, and Robbie] into the bank when they were toddlers,” said Shirley.
“I can tell you with a great deal of confidence and pride that Alison Urbina is smarter, better educated, and her prior work experience will enable her to take BankIowa successfully into the next millennium,” said Dolf.
Dolf credits BankIowa’s success on an aggressive loan strategy.
“I believe we became successful because we aggressively loaned our clients money when many banks back then would not loan you money unless you really did not need to borrow,” he said. “Bankers coming out of the Depression were very careful, and I would say not really very accommodating to their clients’ needs. Our staff always wanted their clients to succeed, and took a real pleasure in seeing that happen. When our clients enjoyed success, the bank did as well. We wanted to hire folks who were eager to help their customers succeed and had good financial skills to enable that to happen. Our success is due to a great staff and the success of our customers.”
“I would encourage young people to go into banking,” said Shirley. “There are so many different positions. It’s very interesting how it all works, plus the benefits that go with it are excellent.”
Shirley is married to Roger Allen, and they have two sons, Andy (Casey) and Tyler (Lacy); one granddaughter; and four grandsons. She enjoys seeing their activities, although it was difficult this past year with the pandemic.
“I have enjoyed and am so thankful for being a part of the BankIowa family for 48 years,” said Shirley. “The years have flown by for sure!”