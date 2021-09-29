INDEPENDENCE – The American Legion is conducting a recruiting drive. If you are a veteran, either separated or still a member of the reserves, as long as you have completed a period of active duty on federal orders (Title 10) you are eligible. Contact Kermit Abshire for more information, or your local legion post adjutant, to be determined for eligibility. New members are needed for all posts.
Independence Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 contact is adjunct Kermit Abshire at snoballeater@hotmail.com or 319-215-9362.