INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning service sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 22, at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence.
Make your pillows look like new, have them completely renovated, and get new ticking all the same day. (Foam and Dacron can also be renovated by this process). Bring in your feather beds and have them made into new pillows. Your pillows are renovated and back on your bed the very same day!
This is one of the many fundraisers for the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion. The historical society also has a website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) which lists the calendar of events for the society, and a Facebook page (Wapsi Mill).
Donations are always welcome. If you would like to become a member, contact Leanne Harrison, president, at 319-334-4616 for further information. Meetings are the third Monday of the month in February, March, April, May, July, September, October, and November. All members receive a quarterly newsletter.
The mill is now closed for the season. Thanks for all the volunteers and visitors this year – it has been a “trying time” for non-profits and museums due to the COVID virus.
The annual Christmas cookie walk is tentatively set for Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church in Independence. Please wear your mask. Stay tuned!
Christmas at the Lee Mansion is scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, for self-guided tours of the mansion. See what has been accomplished this year. An art gallery is located in the upper hallway.