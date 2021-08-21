INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Rotary Club for their annual spaghetti supper on Tuesday, September 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School cafeteria. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti, garlic toast, dessert, and a drink. Takeout will be available.
The cost for a meal is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger may eat for free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians.
Founded in 1905, Rotary Club International has been active in the community of Independence since 1919. The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality.
With more than 30 active members, some of the local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year includes Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
Internationally, more 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.
For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.