I never thought I would return to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, a million-acre wilderness of lakes, trails, and adventure. Four years ago, my youngest son and I took our maiden voyage through this wonderland. This time my oldest son joined us as we journeyed through the great unknown. We stepped in the water just as the sun was working its way through the morning haze. Together, we navigated breathtaking waterfalls, meandering trails, and seemingly endless stands of White Pines. Here are a few inspirations I found along the way.
Everyone Is Carrying a Heavy Load. There are no freeloaders in the BWCA. Everyone has to carry something. Backpacks stuffed with food, supplies, and essentials do not move themselves. Don’t forget the canoe! Ours was made of Kevlar, but even still, manhandling a 3-man craft over the slippery portages can be a challenge.
In life, we all carry something. An old hurt, a heavy heart, emotional baggage, just to name a few. I’m thankful we have a gracious God who invites us to cast all our cares upon Him because He cares for us (1 Peter 5:7).
Keep Moving Forward. The trail around Basswood Falls is over a mile long. 327 rods to be exact. I was loaded down with 2 heavy packs and a paddle! I did my best to keep my sons within sight but they seemed to hop along the trail like a couple of gazelles. The straps dug into my shoulders. My muscles burned. My legs wobbled. Yet I knew quitting was not an option. Just like in life, you have to keep moving forward. True, the trail is long and the journey is difficult at times, but don’t give up. Stay in step with God. And don’t forget baby steps count too!
Don’t Be Too Proud to Accept Help. I was nearing the end of the Basswood Falls Portage when I heard a rustling in the brush ahead of me. Was it a bear? A Moose? Nope! It was my oldest son – the Powerlifter! He already reached the end of the trail and had come back to carry one of my packs. I could have toughed it out, but why? When someone offers to help, let them. None of us get through this life on our own. We need each other. The Bible tells us to “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).
Storms Will Come: Be Prepared. Despite the weatherman’s best predictions, we had terrible thunderstorms during our first night in the Boundary Waters. Rumbling thunder and bright flashes of lightning kept us company as we huddled in our little tent. Storms can roll in unexpectedly so you’d better be prepared. My sons laughed at the extra tarp I put in place before we went to bed, but my taut line knots held strong throughout the night. Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
The Clouds Will Part: Be Grateful. After the stormy night, a thick fog lingered over the waters. We couldn’t see very far at all across the lake. But after a hearty breakfast of eggs and hashbrowns the clouds began to part and the fog lifted. As we paddled our way over the glassy lake I whispered a prayer of gratitude to the Lord for His gracious care for us. Remember the words of Paul, who said, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
Take Time to Appreciate What You Have. You can make a long list of what you do not have in the Boundary Waters. No cell service. No internet. No paved roads. No motors. No air conditioning. The list of what you’re missing seems never-ending. But we were given so much: safety, companionship, joy, beauty, hungry fish, good food, and so much more. Take time to appreciate what you do have. The Psalmist tells us to “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good” (Psalm 136:1).
There’s No Place Like Home. Our 5-day journey was filled with adventures, trials, dangers, and joy. I will be forever grateful for these moments with my boys who somehow have grown into men. But let me simply say, “There’s no place like home.” As we rounded the final turn and made our way into the homestretch, I could see the welcoming party waving and wagging and celebrating our homecoming.
This world has plenty of joys and sorrows but it is not our home. We long for a better place that Jesus is preparing for all who trust in Him. We are closer to our heavenly home now than we have ever been. The day is coming when we round the final bend of life and are finally in Heaven. And in the middle of the welcoming party will be Jesus, rejoicing that you made it safely home.