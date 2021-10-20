Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – In the October 16 issue of the Bulletin Journal regarding new appointments at BankIowa, the titles of Terry Toale, market president, and Mike Cook, market leader, were incorrectly listed under their photos. In the accompanying photos, the two men are listed correctly. The newspaper regrets the error.

