INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Toale as the Buchanan County Market President and Mike Cook as the Buchanan County Market Leader.
Terry has been a part of the BankIowa family since 1995, and has been an extremely valuable asset to BankIowa and its communities. Terry will serve as market president of the Buchanan County Market, in addition to his existing responsibilities for accounting, finance, credit administration, and chief administration officer.
Mike has served as an ag business banking officer at BankIowa since May 2016, and has been an incredible asset to the BankIowa family. As market leader of the Buchanan County Market, he will provide leadership, coordination, and coaching of the market’s sales and service while continuing to have agriculture banking responsibilities.
BankIowa was established in 1921 in Independence, Iowa. BankIowa now has 12 branch locations in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, Norway, Waterloo, and most recently in Marion. BankIowa has been a dedicated and reliable partner to the communities in which it has operated for 100 years. With more than $750 million in total assets, it also proudly remains an independent, locally-owned institution. Member FDIC.