INDEPENDENCE – Dogs, dog parents, and vendors celebrated the 4th Anniversary of the Independence Bark Park on October 10.
Everyone (2 and 4 legged) enjoyed the grassy area to run around and play and meet friends (dog and human). Everyone was on their best behavior.
The small dog run was set up for vendors, Bark Park information, and a photo backdrop.
According to Carly Wayne, one of the Expo organizers there were about a dozen raffle prizes awarded.
“Despite the windy weather, we had a successful turnout for the Expo,” said Wayne. “It wasn’t as big of a turnout as last year but still happy with how many people showed up. In talking with the vendors, it was slower than last time but for the most part, they made pretty good sales. They were all interested in returning next year. We are hoping to have around eight vendors next year to be able to ‘fill up’ the small dog park area.”
The organizers plan to have a fifth anniversary expo next year around the same time.
The Independence Bark Park is located at 1305 5th Avenue NE (west of the Falcon Civic Center). Bark Park t-shirts will be available for sale at the Civic Center. Rules are posted at the Bark Park entrance and free poop bags are available to keep the area clean and fun for everyone.
For more information, follow “Indee Bark Park” on Facebook.