BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Molly Hocken as the new communications manager. Hocken began the part-time position on September 7. Her duties include, but are not limited to, website management, social networking, and writing press releases and news articles.
Hocken said, “I am very excited for this opportunity to work for Buchanan County Economic Development. I am passionate about bringing both businesses and families to our communities and county. I look forward to meeting the people of our county and creating lasting relationships as well as helping to create an environment where people want to live, work, shop, and play. From what I have seen, Lisa Kremer, along with her board, does a wonderful job and runs a fantastic program. I am excited to join the team.”
Molly grew up and currently resides in Independence with her husband and their three children. She attended Hawkeye Community College, where she earned her graphic communications degree in 2011. After college, she worked for a local graphic design company before staying home with her children and operating an in-home childcare business.
According to Lisa Kremer, BCEDC director, “BCEDC is thrilled to have Molly on board as our new communications manager! In the few weeks she has been working with myself and BCEDC, she has proven her expertise and has hit the ground running. She is already a highly valued team member.”
BCEDC shares an office space with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations were in search of a quality team member with social media expertise. Therefore, BCEDC partnered with the chamber to create a position that would work for each organization independently, but have the skill set that would meet the needs of both organizations. This made it possible to be able to attract someone of Hocken’s caliber to work with both organizations.
Molly Hocken may be contacted by email at communication@growbuchanan.com.