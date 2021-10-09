BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) will host a Marketing 3-4-5 webinar by Locable, a nationally recognized marketing company, on Thursday, October 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. The focus of this program will address marketing for hiring and recruiting, as well as attracting customers and supporting the community.
Locable is a nationally known web platform for local marketing, cross-promotion, and collaboration. This two-hour workshop will include a workbook to build out your content and marketing plan during the workshop.
This workshop will help attendees:
- Understand the purpose of marketing (attracting customers, growing, and maintaining your team and impacting your community)
- Clearly communicate what makes you unique and why people should work with you vs. others
- How people find you, and how to reach them on multiple channels with one primary activity
- Take inventory of your unique benefits and capabilities to quickly create content in the future
- Create compelling content by highlighting a creation, demonstrating professional service successes, and various forms of employee recognition content
- Learn the role and use of power words, aka high-emotion words
- Avoid mistakes in local marketing
- Grow customer reviews and referrals systematically
- Structure a website for three types of visitors, rank on Google, get more out of social media and, tap into the power of your local connections to reach more people and support your community
Signup ends October 12. There are a few free admissions available on a first come, first served basis. Once those are gone, there will be a $25 charge per book. If you have more questions or to sign up, email Lisa Kremer, executive director, at director@grobuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.