INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Kelsey Masters MSN, ARNP, FNP-C, to its team of urgent care providers.
Visiting from Waverly Health Center Walk-In Clinic, Masters obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and master’s in nursing at Allen College of Nursing in Waterloo. Board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Family Medicine, Masters’ clinical interests include acute care and pediatrics.
A Winthrop native, Masters currently resides in Nashua with her husband and their three daughters.
Urgent Care at BCHC is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on holidays, BCHC Urgent Care is located near the emergency room entrance on the north side of the hospital. At this time, patients are encouraged to call ahead at 319-332-0937 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.