INDEPENDENCE – New this year at the Independence 4th of July celebration will be a Beach Wrestling Tournament on Monday, July 3.
“Beach wrestling is one of the newer and faster growing styles in the international wrestling world.,” said organizer Matthew Shannon. “Matches take less time and scoring is the first to 3 points. Takedowns and pushouts are worth one point, and feet to back throws are worth three.
“The style is probably most closely related to Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling, like you see in the Olympics. However, all wrestling takes place on your feet, so if wrestlers get taken down to the sand, the official will stop the match and stand the wrestlers back up.
“It would not surprise me if this style is added to the Olympics in the near future,” Shannon said. “Hopefully we can get some great numbers to showcase it as part of the Fourth of July activities!”
The competition is open to kids (8U) through Masters Divisions for men and women. USA Wrestling Membership needed (www.usawmembership.com). Pre-register by Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m. at www.trackwrestling.com. Pre-registration is $15. Registration at the park is $25.
Weigh-ins will be from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Athletes must weigh in in their competition uniform (shorts for men/ sports bra & shorts for women). You must present your USA card at weigh ins. All weigh-ins will take place at Teacher’s Park. Athletes will be paired with others close in weight within the appropriate age range. Age groups and weight classes may be combined to allow for more matches. UWW Beach Wrestling Rules will be used to conduct matches.
Wrestling begins no earlier than 4 p.m. the event will be streamed on FloWrestling.
Awards will be given out at the conclusion of the tournament.
If you are new to beach wrestling, a video that helps explain it: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WK1-UJrGlI (Beach Wrestling Highlights from Romania).
Contact Wrestling Head Coach Michael Doyle — mdoyle@indeekl2.org or Tournament Director Matthew Shannon — mattindeel@gmail.com for more information.
Visit www.celebrateindee.com for more information about the 4th of July celebration. Volunteers are still needed to work the Ticket Pavilion and Beverage Pavilion. Sign-up today at https://shorturl.at/gkmw4 or visit celebrateindee.com or the Celebrate Indee Facebook page. If signing up as a business or organization, be sure to wear your group shirts.
Can you help setup beforehand or teardown afterwards, let the committee know. Email celebrateindee@gmail.com for more information.