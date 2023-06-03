INDEPENDENCE – Dementia Friends is a global movement changing how people think, act, and talk about dementia. Developed and proven successful by the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom, the Dementia Friends initiative is now underway in Iowa and across the United States.
You can become a Dementia Friend by attending this one-hour information session to learn about living with dementia and the simple things you can do to support someone living with dementia. During this one-hour session led by Dementia Friends Champion Melinda Heinz, you’ll learn some basics of dementia, such as what dementia is, how it can affect a person, some tips for communicating with people with dementia, and other ways to support people with dementia. This free Dementia Friends session will be held on Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Public Library (805 1st Street E. – Independence 50644).
For more information contact Megan Zimmerman at 319-287-1182. Everyone who attends will leave with a new understanding of dementia that they can put into practical action to help someone living in their community.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of helping older persons respond to their evolving needs and choices, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans’ lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.