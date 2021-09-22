ROWLEY – American Legion Post 30 selected Bottoms Up Bar and Grill as the next $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.
Bottoms Up is owned by Myland Hepker and operated by his daughter Sonya Kramer, with help from his daughter-in-law Misty Hepker.
Myland’s wife, Deb, passed away July 30. She was very involved with the community, using the business for several fundraisers and events (i.e., RAGBRAI) and supporting other community causes. In Deb’s honor, Myland presented Post 30 a $100 donation.
The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.