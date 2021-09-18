BRANDON – Brandon United Methodist Church Women’s annual fall supper will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles and include mashed potatoes, squash, green beans, salad, and dessert.
Cost for the meal is adults, $10; kids ages 5-12, $5; and free for kids under age 5.
The church is located at 507 Main Street.
Containers of extra food to take home will be available. A pint of squash, potatoes, or green beans is $3 each. A quart of chicken and noodles is $6. If you want more than four quarts, you must order ahead of time by contacting Lu Horak at 319-310-5610.
Another Brandon Event
Remember also the annual community cowboy breakfast in Brandon will be this Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center.