INDEPENDENCE – The 2021 Independence BrewBQ Crew recently announced their donations back into the community.
The main charity partner this year was the Buchanan County Fair Association for the new 4-H Building/Events Center project. The BrewBQ was able to give them a donation of $8,000.
Other organizations benefitting this year were the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association in the amount of $1,170, and the Jon Holland Impact Indee Endowment Fund that is administered by the Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF), with $1,000.
The BrewBQ started in 2005. The 2021 event marked the 15th year due to the cancellation of the 2020 event. They have donated more than $56,000 to area organizations over the years.
This was the last year for one of the original BrewBQ Crew – John Hougen. Hougen moved to Florida in March, but continued to organize the Craft Brew Zone. He was able to return for the event to oversee the operation, be a BBQ judge, award the Craft and Home Brew banners, and have a mini family reunion.
“We had one of the smallest committees this year, but through dedicated effort they prevailed,” he said. “This is a working committee with a lot of aches and pains, but working with the people is fun.”
If anyone is interested in being part of the committee or wants to sign up early to volunteer for the next BrewBQ, contact Pete Gaumer at cgaumer@hotmail.com.
The 16th annual Independence BrewBQ will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022.