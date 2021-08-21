INDEPENDENCE – After being delayed, the Independence BrewBQ returns to Riverwalk Parks on Saturday, August 28, for its 15th year.
The day starts with the RASH Ride Too! bike ride. Online registration is available through August 27. Day-of registration takes place at Riverwalk Parks starting at 7 a.m. Cost is $15 and includes access to a SAG and route card. The 25-mile route includes: Pat’s Tap, Littleton Lounge, Legacy’s Bar & Grill, Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse, and back to Riverwalk Parks. Proceeds from the bike ride registrations benefit the Buchanan County Trails Association in their goal to fund the extension of Liberty Trail in Independence.
The BrewBQ officially begins at 12 p.m. as vendors open up. Entrance to Riverwalk Parks is free.
BBQ vendors this year include:
- BBQ4U (Steve Flaucher) from Independence
- BAMBQ from Cedar Rapids
- Lark Brewing from Cedar Falls
- Rockin 5K BBQ from Manchester
Prizes for best brisket, best pulled pork, and best ribs will be awarded around 5:45 p.m.
The 2021 BrewBQ features more 100 brews to sample from craft breweries and home brew clubs. New this year there will be an Alternative Zone. It will feature hard seltzers and other non-beer alcoholic drinks. The VIP Craft Brew Zone opens at 3 p.m. VIP passes are $45. The Craft Brew Zone opens to all ticket holders from 4 to 7 p.m. Passes are $30 in advance, and $35 the day of the event.
Tickets for either event may be purchased online at www.brewbq.org/tickets. Prizes for best home brew and best craft beer will be awarded around 6:45 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by the Schmidt Brothers Band from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the band shell. Crazy Delicious takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m.
Like all community events, BrewBQ depends on volunteers to help make the event a success and, in turn, provide a meaningful donation to the charity partner. Those interested in volunteering can visit www.brewbq.org/volunteer to sign up to work in the following areas: ticket sales, beverage sales, Craft Brew Zone beverage serving, and setup/teardown.
Visit www.brewbq.org to learn more about this year’s event, register for the bike ride, and purchase Craft Brew Zone passes.