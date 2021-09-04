INDEPENDENCE – Another local festival, BrewBQ, was able to return to Riverwalk Park this year. Crowds returned to sample brews (beers and alternatives such as hard seltzers and other non-beer alcoholic drinks), enjoy BBQ, and listen to great music.
In the early evening, the brew and BBQ winners were announced.
BBQ Vendor Winners
- Best brisket: Rockin 5K BBQ, from Manchester
- Best ribs: BAMBQ, from Cedar Rapids
- Best pulled pork: BAMBQ, from Cedar Rapids
Brew Winners
- Home brew: Independence Brewers Union Local 334 (Jessica Michael and Amber Robson), Unicorn Cider
- Craft brew: Allerton Brewing Company, with Oktoberfest
The BrewBQ committee will be presenting a donation soon to the 2021 charity partner, the Buchanan County Fair Association’s new 4-H Building/Events Center project.