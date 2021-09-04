Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Another local festival, BrewBQ, was able to return to Riverwalk Park this year. Crowds returned to sample brews (beers and alternatives such as hard seltzers and other non-beer alcoholic drinks), enjoy BBQ, and listen to great music.

In the early evening, the brew and BBQ winners were announced.

BBQ Vendor Winners

- Best brisket: Rockin 5K BBQ, from Manchester

- Best ribs: BAMBQ, from Cedar Rapids

- Best pulled pork: BAMBQ, from Cedar Rapids

Brew Winners

- Home brew: Independence Brewers Union Local 334 (Jessica Michael and Amber Robson), Unicorn Cider

- Craft brew: Allerton Brewing Company, with Oktoberfest

The BrewBQ committee will be presenting a donation soon to the 2021 charity partner, the Buchanan County Fair Association’s new 4-H Building/Events Center project.

