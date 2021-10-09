BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has announced that absentee ballots for the November 2, 2021, City/School Elections are now available in the auditor’s office.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during regular office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday) through November 1. Absentee ballots are available for all cities and school districts within the Buchanan County boundaries.
Due to recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has gone from 120 days to 70 days. The new legislation also has shortened the number of days that the auditor’s office may have ballots available for absentee voting. Voters now have 20 days to vote absentee either by mail or in person, rather than 29 days.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the auditor’s office or via the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html.
All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 18. Due to recent legislation, requests for a mailed ballot must be received 15 days before the election (formerly 11 days).
Ballots requested through the mail must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information about the 2021 City/School Elections in Buchanan County, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.