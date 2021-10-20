INDEPENDENCE – On August 29, 2021, movie credits rolled for the last time at the Independence Starlight Cinema, but that’s not the end of the story for this property. Starlight Cinema, LLC donated the theater building and land to Buchanan County Tourism (BCT). BCT’s plans are to sell the property to any potential investor.
Unfortunately, it is not able to be run or sold as a movie theater, and BCT’s intent is only to sell the property, not run it as any kind of business. BCT will use the profits from the transaction to fund and support tourism’s projects, goals, and objectives.
“We are so appreciative and grateful to be entrusted with this gift from Starlight Cinema, LLC,” said Kriss McGraw, president of BCT. However, she emphasized that it is just the property and not the business that was given to BCT.
In gifting BCT with the property, Starlight Cinema, LLC elected to plant the seeds for growth and prosperity to an entity that supports the entire county.
According to Dawn Kress Vogel, vice president of BCT, “The former theater is currently on the market and is one of the best buys of commercial property in Buchanan County. It was appraised in July 2021 at $720,000. Although the building remains basically intact, it may not remain a movie theater,” Vogel shared. “The building may make a good dinner theater; it could also become a secure, indoor, climate-controlled storage facility, or it could be a technology server warehouse. Potential uses for the property are infinite. The site has great potential, is in a solid location, and could easily be modified for a variety of uses. The building can be used as is, re-configured into a multi-story building, or in a number of other ways. A property as versatile as this may end up attracting something unique to Buchanan County.”
In the last few years, BCT went through a reorganization which re-ignited the energy within the organization. Through the sale of this generous gift, BCT will be able to re-invest in its goals to promote Buchanan County as a great place to visit, work, and live! BCT intends to utilize the funding earned from the sale of this gift to invest and support the group in meeting goals and objectives in promoting area attractions and amenities through public education, research, and development of tourism, marketing attractions, and events and promoting economic growth for Buchanan County.
One of the primary goals is to hire a much-needed tourism director. This funding will be immensely helpful in making that goal a reality! Immediate future projects include creating a yearly calendar of community events, creating a trails map, developing multiple staycation opportunities, promoting and expanding its online presence, encouraging membership growth, and supporting projects throughout the county like the Historic Route 20 initiative.
Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer said of the donation, “This is a loss, but it is also a great opportunity for the county. We have the opportunity to bring in new businesses and jobs with the facility being available. With the sale of the building, we will give a significant boost to the promotion of Buchanan County.”
Vogel added, “This gift Starlight Cinema, LLC has given provides BCT with a golden opportunity to prosper and grow as an organization and, in turn, support all of the attractions, amenities, and resources of Buchanan County. Join BCT now and be a part of that growth!”
If you would like to become a member of BCT, email membership director Dawn Vogel at buchcotour@indytel.com. For answer to questions about Buchanan County Tourism, contact Katie Hund, BCT secretary, at 319-361-9911.
If interested in purchasing the property contact Dawn Vogel at 319-240-2589 or 319-233-7000.