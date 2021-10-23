INDEPENDENCE – All of the candidates for Independence City Council and Mayor participated in a forum Tuesday evening sponsored by the Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Independence Bulletin Journal.
Questions were provided by Chamber Director Nikki Barth, Bulletin Journal Editor John Klotzbach, the public, and the forum audience.
The candidates include:
Mayoral Candidates: Robert Hill, Richard Reed, and Denny Vaughn.
Council Member At-Large: John Kurtz (I).
Council Member 1st Ward: Kathryn Jensen (Write-in).
Council Member 3rd Ward: Michael O’Loughlin (I).
Council Member 5th Ward: Tom Huston and Carl Scharff (I).
- (I) — Incumbent
Candidates were asked to give a little biographical information and why they are running for office. They were provided a list of topics prior to the event, including: their vision for the community, speed cameras, how to use American Rescue Plan funds, Tax Increment Financing (TIF), downtown revitalization, and ways to improve city government transparency and public communication.
Two questions from the audience were asked. One on designation city areas, e.g. parks, as Drug Free Zones and install signage. The other was about building/renting the Police station.
The event was livestreamed on the Independence Bulletin Journal and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.
Absentee ballots are currently available at the Buchanan County Auditor’s office. The election will be held Tuesday, November 2. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For the City of Independence voters, the polling locations will be:
Independence 1st Ward — Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Ave. N.E.
Independence 2nd Ward — VFW Hall, 128 3rd Ave. N.E., north door.
Independence 3rd Ward — Public Health Meeting Room, 1413 1st St. W., far northeast door.
Independence 4th Ward — Senior Citizen Center, 400 5th Ave. N.E., south door.
Independence 5th Ward — First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave. N.W., west door. Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, released the following information:
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on election day — and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may 1) have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon, November 8, 2021. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 319-334-4109.
In addition to city elections, a few public measures and local school board director positions will also be on the November 2 ballot. For the independence Community School District, the following candidates have filed paperwork to be on the ballot:
- District 1 — two-year term: Brad Bleichner (currently serving out the term)
- District At-Large – four-year term: Gina E. Trimble (Incumbent)
- District 3 – four-year term: No stated candidate.
County wide information was published in the October 20 edition of the Bulletin Journal. And will be repeated in an upcoming issue.