INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Casey’s (West), 816 1st Street W, as the latest $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.
Kim Holub is the manager of Casey’s (West). She started with the organization in 2003, making pizzas. In 2010, Holub was made manager.
The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing at the end of the month and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.