INDEPENDENCE – The community gathered at Heartland Acres Feb. 25 to celebrate local achievements and have some fun. This year the event was split into three parts: social time, awards presentations, and entertainment.
Social Time
The crowd enjoyed mingling and tasting hors d’oeuvres from BBQ4U; veggie and meat & cheese trays from Fareway; and bread and olive oil with a couple of special dipping mixes from The Brick Kitchen.
Awards Presentation
The awards were trimmed to four awards this year: Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Chamber Hall of Fame, and Business of the Year. It was noted that this year had the most nominees in all of the categories.
Educator of the Year
Of the nine nominees, the award went to Trish O’Loughlin, ICSD Instructor. Her nomination stated, “Trish has been an inspirational teacher who always goes above and beyond for her students. While she has high expectations for students in and out of the classroom, she reaches all levels of learners in her Industrial Technology and Photography classes. Trish has an open door policy and will always work with students before and after school if they need extra help. Many students look up to Trish as a role model and this is particularly present with female students. Trish is responsible for not only getting more female students involved in Industrial Technology courses, but also peaking their interest and opening their eyes to all of the possibilities that the trades can provide for all students regardless of gender.” Presenting the award were Amanda Sedlacek and Shelly Bertelli.
Volunteer of the Year
Margaret Ownby was select as the Volunteer of the Year for 2022. Among the comments made in nominating her, Margaret was cited as “very giving with her time” and “a longtime advocate for people in need.” Among causes are Meals on Wheels deliveries, Salvation Army, reads to students, Camp Courageous, making prayer quilts, BCHC Hospital Auxiliary, and Relay for Life. “Her daily commitment to making Independence a better place is seen in everything she does,” said one nominator.
Hall of Fame
Chamber Director Nikki Barth presented the Chamber Hall of Fame Award. The nominations were kept secret until the big announcement. “The 2022 Chamber hall of Fame inductee is someone who you may not always see right in the thick of things during community events or fundraisers,” stated Barth. “Yet, this person is always supporting from behind the scenes. She volunteers her time with passion and purpose. She played a huge part in offering the history of the buildings and photographs for the application for the CDBG Façade Grant. That led our community to see the exciting transformation in our downtown. She has played a huge role in helping Buchanan County Tourism get to where they are today by building their current website, a part of the marketing committee, Holidays at the Depot and her testimony at a County Supervisors meeting in 2022 helped secure funding to hire a Tourism director. Judy was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award with the Downtown QR code tour she created that tells the history of our historic downtown. She was also a key player in the activities for the 175th Anniversary that Independence Celebrated last year. On Monday mornings you will find her in the basement of City Hall giving her time to Buchanan County Genealogy.” A completely surprised Judy Olsen was introduced as the Chamber Hall of Fame inductee.
Business of the Year
Angie Schares had the honor of introducing Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air as the Business of the Year. Among the nomination comments were: - Locally owned business that continues GROW in our community. - They donate monetarily, their workmanship to many local projects, and our School System. - Most importantly, they refer their customers to other local businesses. They are part of the driving force to encourage locals to KEEP IT LOCAL. Owners Jared and Kelci Donnelly accepted the award on behalf of co-owner Rem Scott and the business.
Entertainment
Adult comedian / magician Nathan Tricky Allen (that’s his real name) provided a great show. Although a few ‘adult’ words and references were used, the show was not raunchy. He threw in several ‘dad’ jokes and puns. He read the crowd well. He performed several tricks using cards, rope, and even razor blades. He had several audience participation moments which added to the fun. Visit adultsonlymagic.com to learn more about Nathan Tricky Allen.
