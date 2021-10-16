INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Independence Bulletin Journal are hosting a candidate forum (meet and greet) on Tuesday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the River’sEDGE Sport & Fitness facility located at 206 2nd Avenue SW.
Candidates for Independence mayor and city council have been invited to share their qualifications and goals for office.
Mayoral Candidates
- Robert Hill
- Richard Reed
- Denny Vaughn
Council Member At-Large
- John Kurtz
Council Member 1st Ward
- Kathryn Jensen (Write-in)
Council Member 3rd Ward
- Michael O’Loughlin
Council Member 5th Ward
- Tom Huston
- Carl Scharff
The public is invited to submit questions prior to the event via email (indychamber@indtytel.com) or Facebook (Independence Area Chamber of Commerce).
Plans are to Facebook Live the event on the Independence Bulletin Journal page.