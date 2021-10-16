Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Independence Bulletin Journal are hosting a candidate forum (meet and greet) on Tuesday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the River’sEDGE Sport & Fitness facility located at 206 2nd Avenue SW.

Candidates for Independence mayor and city council have been invited to share their qualifications and goals for office.

Mayoral Candidates

- Robert Hill

- Richard Reed

- Denny Vaughn

Council Member At-Large

- John Kurtz

Council Member 1st Ward

- Kathryn Jensen (Write-in)

Council Member 3rd Ward

- Michael O’Loughlin

Council Member 5th Ward

- Tom Huston

- Carl Scharff

The public is invited to submit questions prior to the event via email (indychamber@indtytel.com) or Facebook (Independence Area Chamber of Commerce).

Plans are to Facebook Live the event on the Independence Bulletin Journal page.

