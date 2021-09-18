INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has released the names of candidates for city offices throughout the county.
City of Independence
Mayor of Independence – four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Robert Hill
- Richard Reed
- Denny Vaughn
Council Member At Large – four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- John Kurtz
Council Member 1st Ward – four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Council Member 3rd Ward – four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Michael O’Loughlin
Council Member 5th Ward – four-year term (vote no more than one)
- Tom Huston
- Carl Scharff
More names and positions will be published in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin Journal.