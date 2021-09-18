Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has released the names of candidates for city offices throughout the county.

City of Independence

Mayor of Independence – four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Robert Hill

- Richard Reed

- Denny Vaughn

Council Member At Large – four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- John Kurtz

Council Member 1st Ward – four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Council Member 3rd Ward – four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Michael O’Loughlin

Council Member 5th Ward – four-year term (vote no more than one)

- Tom Huston

- Carl Scharff

More names and positions will be published in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin Journal.

