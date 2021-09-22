Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee Jefferson class of 1961 photo

Seated are Carolyn Hatch Gustin, Dolores Neidy Roman, and Joan Hazlett Mills. Standing are Jim Price, Lyle Eschweiler, Gilbert Smith, Jim Reed, Nancy Wilkinson Elliott, Sharon Martin Fairchild, Linda VanLaningham Gustafson, Janet Dudley Dibble, Sharon Jones Klosik, Sharon Hunter Main, Dave Hand, and Ron Seeley.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Jefferson High School of Independence class of 1961 celebrated its 60th class reunion on Saturday, September 11, at Pizza Ranch. There were 15 classmates in attendance out of the 66-member graduating class.

Reunion attendees hailed from the local area and around Iowa, and from as far away as Illinois, Texas, and Arizona. They went around the room and talked about what they’ve been up to since their graduation day on May 29, 1961.

At least eight letters from classmates who couldn’t attend were read to the gathering.

The class of 1961 plans to hold another reunion on the second Saturday of September 2022 at Pizza Ranch in Independence.

