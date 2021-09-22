INDEPENDENCE – The Jefferson High School of Independence class of 1961 celebrated its 60th class reunion on Saturday, September 11, at Pizza Ranch. There were 15 classmates in attendance out of the 66-member graduating class.
Reunion attendees hailed from the local area and around Iowa, and from as far away as Illinois, Texas, and Arizona. They went around the room and talked about what they’ve been up to since their graduation day on May 29, 1961.
At least eight letters from classmates who couldn’t attend were read to the gathering.
The class of 1961 plans to hold another reunion on the second Saturday of September 2022 at Pizza Ranch in Independence.