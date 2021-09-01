INDEPENDENCE – While Allissa Clauson, a Cedar Rapids native, isn’t new to the classroom, this addition to the staff at Independence’s West Elementary is now in her first year teaching 4th grade. Her previous classroom experience includes two years at Alburnett Elementary (teaching 5th graders) and one year at Alburnett Middle School (teaching 6th grade science and 8th grade math).
A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, she said that her experience teaching during COVID “really taught me to be flexible and creative with my teaching methods, as well as connecting with students in new ways.”
When a person decides to become a teacher, there are so many subjects and age levels to choose from. So how did Miss Clauson choose which age/subject to focus on? Her own experiences as a child played a major role.
“My elementary teachers made school fun and exciting! I looked forward to going every day, and I knew I wanted to have the same impact on kids!” she said.
When it comes to teaching, she aims to build a true rapport, and have communication, with her students.
“My goal is for students to enjoy coming to my classroom, and feel like they can trust me with their learning and interests.”
In terms of her personal life, Miss Clauson is a lover of the outdoors – and travel.
“My boyfriend, Eric, and I live in Waterloo with our golden retriever and two cats. We enjoy being outdoors, visiting the Lake of the Ozarks, and traveling to new places.”
Welcome to Independence and the Mustang family!