INDEPENDENCE – One of the new teachers to sign on with the Independence Community School District for the 2021-22 academic year is no stranger to this part of the state. A Dyersville native, Colton Lueck (pronounced “Leek”) is a graduate of Beckman Catholic High School, which, like Independence, is a member of the WaMaC conference.
Mr. Lueck earned a degree in elementary/middle level education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He also played football as an offensive lineman for the Panthers.
Mr. Lueck is teaching junior high math and science here in Independence. He spent last year teaching science to sixth and seventh graders at MFL-MarMac.
When asked about his career choice, he said, “I chose this career because I love seeing improvement and growth in myself and others. By teaching, I can see both every day!”
In terms of his teaching philosophy, Mr. Lueck quoted the Bible, namely the book of Titus, chapter 2, verses 7 and 8, “Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity, and sound speech.”
As far as his personal life, Mr. Lueck said he is “recently married to my wonderful wife Whitney. Together, we enjoy watching movies, being outside, studying the Bible, and playing with our Brittany spaniel puppy, named Peaches.”
Welcome to the Mustang family, Mr. Lueck!