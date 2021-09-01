AURORA – Volunteers with the Aurora Comet Center held a fundraiser on Wednesday, August 25, by selling hamburgers for a free will donation.
All of the food was donated by local businesses and community members. Patrons were able to put their special twist on their meal by adding ketchup, mustard, pickles, onion, or cheese. Chips and lemonade were also available. Meals could be eaten in the gym or taken out.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout. They had to make a few more burgers than anticipated, and cooked up corn and green beans when they ran out of baked beans.
“Things went great!” said Seth Gage. “The Aurora Comet Center appreciates everything the community has done to support the cente