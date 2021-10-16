INDEPENDENCE – The deadline to submit a photo to the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce community scarecrow contest was yesterday, but now voting will take place online via Facebook and Instagram from Monday, October 18, through Wednesday, October 27. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 29.
Another fun activity going on now is the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach and the Buchanan County Master Gardeners. The hunt will take place through Thursday, November 11. It consists of 15 scarecrows displayed at businesses, organizations, and public locations within Buchanan County. Each scarecrow has a name and 4-H trivia attached. Some scarecrows are life-sized, some are small. Some may be inside, and some are more out in the open. Fun and challenging clues are available on the ballot sheet to help you in the hunt for each scarecrow.
To obtain a clue sheet and ballot, please visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/ or contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension Office at 319-334-7161.
All participants who find 10 or more scarecrows will earn three entries into the grand prize drawing. Participants who find from six and nine will earn two entries into the drawing. Participants who find at least four will earn one entry in a drawing. This is not a race.
To add to the fun, please vote for your favorite scarecrow when you fill out your ballot. A People’s Choice Award will be given to the county favorite.
Participation is open to all ages and individuals, families, and groups. Only one entry per address is allowed. If you are entering as a group, such as a 4-H club or school class or sports team, only one entry per group is allowed.
Cards containing each scarecrow’s name and 4-H trivia are not to be removed from their location. Please be mindful that you may be on private property, and be respectful.
At least one “on the hunt” photo is requested for each individual or team submission, which should include all team members. Please email the submission to karav@iastate.edu. Any photos taken and submitted during the hunt may be used for promotional materials in the future.
The drawing for the grand prize and the announcement of the People’s Choice Award will be Monday, November 15.