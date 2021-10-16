INDEPENDENCE – After nine years, Buchanan County Extension and Outreach Executive Director Roxanne Fuller is stepping down and retiring from full-time work.
“I hope to spend time with my husband, family, dogs, and cat,” she said recently.
The bulk of Fuller’s career has been spent working for non-profit organizations in Iowa, Wisconsin, and New Mexico. She started her higher education journey by earning an associate degree with a legal assistant major at Kirkwood Community College. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a master’s in organizational management.
She worked for five and a half years with United Way of Central New Mexico, starting as a finance clerk and leaving as the manager of two trademark United Way programs – Volunteer Center and Information, and Referral Line (a precursor of the 211 system).
“I learned a great deal there,” she said.
She left the United Way after the mayor of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, asked her to join his staff to create and run a new city volunteer program.
“That was another great challenge gladly accepted that was conquered,” she said.
Her next major career move was executive director of the Pueblo of Laguna Boys and Girls Club.
“Laguna is an Indian reservation 40 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico,” said Fuller. “The tribe truly believed in what the club could offer. On opening day, the club had 104 members. I was the only staff person, but was able to have an afterschool and summer program with borrowed staff from tribal government offices of Parks and Recreation, Social Services, and Weed and Seed staff and interns. The programs were held in a BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) school. The tribe provided busing, and each village donated use of their community centers for summer. Looking back, I am both humbled and honored to have had that experience with wonderful people in an exceptional place.”
An opportunity to serve as the first executive director for a new Boys and Girls Club in Tomah, Wisconsin, brought her back to the Midwest.
“Again, an unbelievable community came together to offer their children a safe place afterschool and during the summer,” she said.
She was able to get back to Iowa when she accepted a position with Consumer Credit Counseling Service as the community relations manager/grant writer/program developer prior to coming to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Buchanan County.
“I joined the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach office in July 2012 – two days before fair!” she recalls adding, “It was a bit like a baptism by fire, but felt that the only option was to jump right in and do what I could!”
Her nine years at ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County have been very rewarding and challenging. Her most cherished successes include:
- Safe bike route to school – a project led by the late Jon Holland to establish a way the Independence children could get to school safely.
- Local foods collaborative, which included funding from Buchanan County Health Center, City of Independence, and Independence Community School District, along with Extension funding. The market is housed with ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County until the market is self-sufficient in funding, which isn’t that far away.
Farmer’s market was embraced by Fuller when starting her position. Three seasons ago it became a priority of hers. The market not only provides an economic impact for the community, but serves as a social venue for residents and visitors. In 2019, the industry standard formula count of attendees was 900. In 2020, a shortened COVID season, the count was 600. This summer, the count is 720.
“Our market is used as an example for northeast Iowa,” she said.
- Early in her years at Extension, Fuller was one of three county directors to organize and establish an avenue for comradery, mentoring, and professional development for county directors statewide. “This earned county directors a place at the ISU Extension and Outreach table, so to speak,” she said.
- Fuller developed a volunteer program policy for ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County volunteers. The policy gave direction for the volunteers and set expectations for staff.
“The number and caliber of volunteers is phenomenal in Buchanan County,” she said.
- Recently, the Goat Getters project was very rewarding for her. She saw Buchanan County volunteers and staff partner with ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H to bring the show to fruition.
“Again, the community came together and made this happen – Buchanan County Goat Show Committee, Buchanan County Cattleman, Dairy Association, B&D Services, Iowa Special Olympics, and Buchanan County Fair Board,” she said. “Goat Getters is only the beginning of integration and inclusion of our Buchanan County Fair.”
She has tried to make the Extension office an asset for all Buchanan County residents.
“By asset, I mean open to ever-changing needs and priorities of one person or all of Buchanan County,” she explained. “We are unique and should continue to be unique.”
Fuller went on to say, “I was born and spent my first six years here in Buchanan County. Upon accepting the position for the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension District, I realized that everywhere I turned I saw the Wyrick, Orr, and Fuller imprint on Buchanan County. In fact, the very first staff holiday photograph was taken in my grandmother’s (Laura Blanche Wyrick Melrose Orr) sleigh.”
Fuller has also served on the board for the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.
“In retirement, I plan to visit my granddaughter more in Springfield, Illinois. I’ll be more available to my husband and parents. First, I have to clean my craft room to see what all great ideas I’ve left undone.
“I will miss the friendships that developed and the partnerships I had the pleasure to be a part of,” she said.
A retirement reception for Fuller was held Tuesday at Heartland Acres. Her last Independence Farmer’s Market is today, October 16, at the Wapsipinicon Mill. Her last day in the office will be Monday.