INDEPENDENCE – After long consideration the Buchanan County Supervisors decided to build a new shop at Lamont and repurpose the old building.
According to Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber, the old 38 ft. by 48 ft. building was built about 1980 to house and maintain county equipment used in the northeast part of the county.
On Tuesday of this week Eric Zieser Construction of Hazleton moved the building in 6 hours from Lamont to the main Secondary Roads complex at 1511 1st Street East. The route included 135th Street east to Victor Avenue, south to 210th Street, east to Union Avenue (a better option for crossing the railroad tracks), south to D22, and east to its destination. Along the way the move was assisted by escorts from the Buchanan County Sherriff’s office, ECI-REC, and Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications.
Since many of the poles of the building were decaying, they were cut off 41 inches. To compensate for the loss of height the new site was prepared with concrete footings with 41 inch tall walls.
At the new site Keierleber states the building will be used in the summer to store signs and associated equipment. In the winter it may be necessary to place snowplow trucks in it.
“The snowplows are getting heavier and longer and may be outgrowing our existing block building,” he said.