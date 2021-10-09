BRANDON – The 30th Brandon Cowboy Breakfast, hosted by the Brandon Area Community Club, should have been held in 2020, but we all know what delayed it. This year the breakfast returned in all its glory on September 19. The breakfast is always scheduled for the third Sunday of September.
Organizers were preparing to serve around 900 meals. The proceeds of the breakfast go to the community center’s building fund to help pay the annual upkeep the facility requires.
The club would like to thank those who came and dined – as well as the scores of volunteers who gave their time and energy – to make the event a great success.