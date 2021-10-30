BRANDON – Brandon’s only manufacturing company, Denton Castings Company (DCC), was recently purchased by Daniel Proctor and Burk ‘Skeet’ Miehe. It will now be known as AP Castings, Inc. AP Castings currently employs 17 full time employees and 1 part-time employee.
Former DCC owner, Mike Denton, was looking for someone who would take over the business and keep it located in Brandon, that is where Proctor and Miehe came in.
“When we heard DCC was for sale, we knew they had a great reputation for being a solid company and Skeet was always satisfied with their customer service,” said Dan Proctor, co-owner of AP Castings explaining why he and Burk Miehe chose to purchase DCC. “When we heard an out of state company was interested in purchasing DCC, we knew we needed to jump at the opportunity to keep the company local. We are excited for the future of AP Castings and we look forward to many years of continued company success, community involvement, and we will strive to be an employer of choice in the area.”
DCC, now AP Castings Co., has been providing sand casting for industrial, agricultural, and manufacturing needs to area businesses and other customers since 1972. This environmentally friendly company relies on hard work and incredible knowledge to set themselves apart from the rest. AP is well-known for providing agriculture with the casting help needed whether it is for aluminum, brass, or bronze, and AP can produce anywhere from 10 to one thousand parts or more, AP can handle it.
“It is exciting to see this continued investment in Buchanan County and BCEDC is thrilled that Miehe and Proctor saw the value in keeping DCC in Brandon,” said Lisa Kremer, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission.