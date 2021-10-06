INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Extension Office is pleased to welcome Lori Dietzenbach as the new PK-12 youth program educator and data specialist.
Dietzenbach, a Rowley native and University of Northern Iowa graduate, has many years of teaching experience for the Independence Community Schools and St. Athanasius School in Jesup.
“I am very excited to bring my experience to this new challenge at the Buchanan County Extension Office,” she said. “I hope to help youth and other programming grow to meet the needs of our community.”
In her free time, Dietzenbach likes to travel, read, flower garden, and craft. She lives in Independence with her spoiled cats
To contact Buchanan County Extension & Outreach, call 319-334-7161 or email xbuchanan@iastate.edu.