INDEPENDENCE – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Buchanan County in response to recent severe weather.
The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe storms and flooding. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $43,920 for a family of three. Grants are available for eligible home or car repairs, replacement of clothing, personal property, or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Disaster Case Management is available to all who have been affected by the flooding, regardless of income.
Residents with damage resulting from the recent severe weather have 45 days from the date of the proclamation, or until October 14, 2021, to submit an application to Operation Threshold.
Operation Threshold will determine eligibility and will make direct payments to vendors for those with eligible repairs or purchase replacement items. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Applications for Buchanan County residents may be obtained by phone at 319-334-6081, by email at crisis@operationthreshold.org, or online at www.operationthreshold.org. Applications may also be obtained at Operation Threshold’s Buchanan County office, located at 1827 1st Street W, Suite D, Independence.
Applications are also available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website (https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery); however, the application will need to be submitted to Operation Threshold to be processed.