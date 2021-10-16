Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kaylee Dodge

Kaylee Dodge assisting the food drive in 2017.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held on Sunday, October 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries.

Area residents will receive a half-page notice about the event (with instructions) printed on orange paper in an upcoming Shopper’s Reminder. Please attach the flyer to a bag that you fill with non-perishable food items. Place the donation bag in plain view on your doorstep by 2 p.m. on October 24 so area church youth can see it from the street for pickup. If your bag is not picked up by 3:30 p.m. – or you live outside the Independence city limits – feel free to drop it off at the Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, or call 319-334-2451.

See the Independence Area Food Pantry Facebook page for a current list of needed items.

Special thanks for this effort go to Fareway and the Shopper’s Reminder.

Thank you for your generosity – may you be abundantly blessed.

Trending Food Videos