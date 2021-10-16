INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held on Sunday, October 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries.
Area residents will receive a half-page notice about the event (with instructions) printed on orange paper in an upcoming Shopper’s Reminder. Please attach the flyer to a bag that you fill with non-perishable food items. Place the donation bag in plain view on your doorstep by 2 p.m. on October 24 so area church youth can see it from the street for pickup. If your bag is not picked up by 3:30 p.m. – or you live outside the Independence city limits – feel free to drop it off at the Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, or call 319-334-2451.
See the Independence Area Food Pantry Facebook page for a current list of needed items.
Special thanks for this effort go to Fareway and the Shopper’s Reminder.
Thank you for your generosity – may you be abundantly blessed.