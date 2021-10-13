INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Pathways Behavioral Services, and Walmart, will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Fall 2021 Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 302 Enterprise Drive, Independence. Persons may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications, at this location.
While this initiative does not include sharps and needles, those items will still be collected and transferred to Buchanan County Health Center for proper disposal for participant convenience. The sheriff’s office asks that you please be sure that all sharps and needles are in a puncture-resistant container, such as a laundry detergent bottle, for safety purposes when handling.
The purpose of this event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and public water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
Questions or comments about this event may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.