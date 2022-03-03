INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association is inviting the public to a special prayer and support service for Ukraine.
The service will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE, Independence.
Speakers will include David Maximovich on his missionary work in Ukraine and an area exchange student from Kyiv (aka Kiev).
Donations will be accepted and sent to the Red Cross for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. To find out how the Red Cross is helping in Ukraine visit www.redcross.org.