Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has released the names of the candidates for city offices, school boards, and public measures throughout Buchanan County.

CITY ELECTIONS

City of Aurora

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- David Young

Council member at-large, two-year term (vote for no more than five)

- Sara Goedken

- Jerry Meyers

- Deborah Hundley

- Christina Pillard

- Michael Ellis

City of Brandon

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Guy Stacy

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)

- Kelly Thomas

- no other candidate

City of Fairbank

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Mike Harter

- Jason Kayser

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)

- Ron Miller

- Theodore John Vorwald

- Mike Everding

- Matthew Coffin

- Tyler Woods

- Drake Mangrich

- Tamara Erickson

City of Hazleton

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- no other candidate

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)

- Jared Little

- Danette Lujan

- Monica Michels

Council member at-large to fill vacancy, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- no other candidate

City of Independence

Mayor, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Robert Hill

- Richard Reed

- Denny Vaughn

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- John Kurtz

Council member 1st Ward, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- no other candidate

Council Member 3rd Ward, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Michael O’Loughlin

Council Member 5th Ward, four-year term (vote no more than one)

- Tom Huston

- Carl Scharff (corrected from last week)

City of Jesup

GO Bond request

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Dawn Vogel

- Chris Even

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)

- Tami Even

- Donna Boos

- Dennis Bell

- Todd Rohlfsen

City of Lamont

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Mary Ann Dozark

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)

- Jarrod Lamphier

- Billie Burington

- no other candidate

Council member at-large to fill vacancy, two-year term (vote for no more than one) -

Kay Behrens

City of Quasqueton

Library Public Measure

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Peter Murray

- Ben Stanford

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Orlan Love

- Jeffrey Werling

City of Rowley

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Sue Webster

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)

- Karen Wilharm

- no other candidate

City of Stanley

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Rodger Sill

Council member at-large, two-year term (vote for no more than five)

- no other candidates

City of Winthrop

Library Public Measure

Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Gerald Dennie

Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)

- Jim Loughren

- Christopher Hare

- Melissa Hesner

SCHOOL ELECTIONS

East Buchanan Community School District

School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Scott Cooksley

School board director, District #1, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Stephanie Short

- Tim Recker

Independence Community School District

School board director, District #1, to fill vacancy, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Brad Bleichner

School board director, District #3, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- no candidate

School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)

- Gina Trimble

Jesup Community School District

School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)

- Dana Miller

- Christopher Jung

- no other candidate

Candidate Forum

The Independence Bulletin Journal, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission are developing a candidate forum for mid-October for Independence area candidates. More information will be provided as a location is set.

