Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch has released the names of the candidates for city offices, school boards, and public measures throughout Buchanan County.
CITY ELECTIONS
City of Aurora
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- David Young
Council member at-large, two-year term (vote for no more than five)
- Sara Goedken
- Jerry Meyers
- Deborah Hundley
- Christina Pillard
- Michael Ellis
City of Brandon
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Guy Stacy
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)
- Kelly Thomas
- no other candidate
City of Fairbank
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Mike Harter
- Jason Kayser
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)
- Ron Miller
- Theodore John Vorwald
- Mike Everding
- Matthew Coffin
- Tyler Woods
- Drake Mangrich
- Tamara Erickson
City of Hazleton
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- no other candidate
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)
- Jared Little
- Danette Lujan
- Monica Michels
Council member at-large to fill vacancy, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- no other candidate
City of Independence
Mayor, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Robert Hill
- Richard Reed
- Denny Vaughn
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- John Kurtz
Council member 1st Ward, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- no other candidate
Council Member 3rd Ward, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Michael O’Loughlin
Council Member 5th Ward, four-year term (vote no more than one)
- Tom Huston
- Carl Scharff (corrected from last week)
City of Jesup
GO Bond request
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Dawn Vogel
- Chris Even
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)
- Tami Even
- Donna Boos
- Dennis Bell
- Todd Rohlfsen
City of Lamont
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Mary Ann Dozark
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)
- Jarrod Lamphier
- Billie Burington
- no other candidate
Council member at-large to fill vacancy, two-year term (vote for no more than one) -
Kay Behrens
City of Quasqueton
Library Public Measure
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Peter Murray
- Ben Stanford
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Orlan Love
- Jeffrey Werling
City of Rowley
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Sue Webster
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)
- Karen Wilharm
- no other candidate
City of Stanley
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Rodger Sill
Council member at-large, two-year term (vote for no more than five)
- no other candidates
City of Winthrop
Library Public Measure
Mayor, two-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Gerald Dennie
Council member at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than two)
- Jim Loughren
- Christopher Hare
- Melissa Hesner
SCHOOL ELECTIONS
East Buchanan Community School District
School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Scott Cooksley
School board director, District #1, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Stephanie Short
- Tim Recker
Independence Community School District
School board director, District #1, to fill vacancy, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Brad Bleichner
School board director, District #3, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- no candidate
School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than one)
- Gina Trimble
Jesup Community School District
School board director, at-large, four-year term (vote for no more than three)
- Dana Miller
- Christopher Jung
- no other candidate
Candidate Forum
The Independence Bulletin Journal, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission are developing a candidate forum for mid-October for Independence area candidates. More information will be provided as a location is set.