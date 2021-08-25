INDEPENDENCE – Centerville native Emily Caylor is one of two new third grade teachers this fall at Independence’s West Elementary. While this is her first full year in her own classroom, she said, “I did [a] long-term sub in third grade this past spring for a teacher who welcomed a new baby girl. I am so excited to start my first year in my own classroom!”
After high school, Miss Caylor attended Indian Hills Community College in Centerville for a year, earning an Associate of Arts degree. In 2017, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with minors in social studies and literacy, and an endorsement in reading.
Teaching is in Miss Caylor’s DNA.
“I chose the teaching profession for two reasons. The first being I grew up in the classroom with my mother being a teacher. The second being I wanted to make a difference in young students’ lives like my teachers did in elementary school. I have so many fond memories of school growing up, and I want to give my students that same feeling when they think back on their year with Miss Caylor.
“I also want to be there for those students who feel they have nowhere else to go. I have had a few experiences in third grade now with my student teaching placement and the long-term sub position. In both, I really enjoyed seeing the little personalities of the third graders blossom as they learned more about themselves, their friends, and the world around them.”
When asked about her teaching philosophy, Miss Caylor said, “To me, it is difficult to truly say I have a ‘teaching philosophy,’ because every day in the classroom is changing. Myself, as a teacher, and my students are learning from each other each and every day. With the constant change in the everyday, my biggest goal is to be better than I was the day before.”
After spending a great deal of time in the classroom during the COVID pandemic, she said the biggest thing she learned was “about being extremely adaptable and understanding. It is just as hard for our kids to get used to this ‘new normal’ as it is for us.”
Her upbringing in southern Iowa wasn’t much different from that of many Buchanan County natives.
“I grew up in a family of teachers and farmers. My mother is entering her 29th year in education. Twenty-one years in special education and eight in Title reading. My brother is a high school science teacher and entering his third year of teaching biology, advanced biology, and anatomy and physiology. My father grew up in a very agriculturally driven family, and was a farmer himself, raising Angus cattle and farming corn and beans.
“I have three little cat fur babies that are still at home in Centerville. Their names are Panther, Pumba, and Pip. I have a Quarter Horse I left at home as well; his name is Arnie. I didn’t think I could fit him in my apartment,” she said with a smile.
“I love to do or try about anything at least once. I enjoy water sports, hiking, visiting our national parks, crafting, horseback riding, playing soccer, baking, and learning about history (my favorite subject),” Miss Caylor added.
“I am really looking forward to this opportunity with the Independence Community School District and becoming more acquainted with the people here!” she concluded.
See future issues of the Bulletin Journal for profiles of other new teachers in the community.