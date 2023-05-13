JESUP – The Even Dozen Study Club (EDSC) met for their last meeting of their program year on May 4, 2023 at the Jesup Nine + Dine.
The EDSC was there to celebrate another year of informative programs, fellowship and to gather up their donations for the Friends of the Family Women’s Shelter. EDSC understood that when individuals or families make the choice to leave a living situation that involves violence, they often need to leave necessities behind. These families need help getting a new start with items needed to set up a new home like kitchenware and utensils, to bare necessity items like TP, towels, and toiletries. EDSC chose to help make those new starts happen by making donations of new items from paper towels, bath towels, bed sheets to complete kits for the bathroom, laundry kits, general cleaning kits, and even two kids’ kits of basic toys and crayons. The EDCS members assembled and delivered their gift of over $500 in cash and new items.
Established in 1912, a group of 12 women formed an organization to improve their minds and keep up with the times. During the recent club year, each member presented an informative program. This year’s wide range of topics included the History of High Heels, Anne Frank’s Last Train, the travel experience of a trip to Egypt and Jordan in 2022, a speaker about the Steve Brown Art Center, the types of Human Trafficking happening in Iowa, the new Jesup School Superintendent, and Innovations past and present.
No stranger to community betterment, one of their first projects was to start the Jesup Public Library in 1914 in a room at school where members gathered their collection of books and staffed the room themselves. In 1948 the EDSC helped raise money to build the first new library building downtown Jesup. The club continues to support the library and holds their regular meeting on alternating Thursdays from Oct – May at the library. The club also supports an annual Dollars for Scholars scholarship and MHI gifts for Unremembered children at Christmas. If interested in the EDSC, contact Deb at deb@mdcollett.com