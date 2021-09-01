Author Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking at the Fairbank Library on Wednesday, September 8, at 4 p.m. Her topic will be “Researching for Nonfiction Writers.”
McCann is an Iowa native who loves learning about Iowa’s history. She began writing after telling her grandchildren about these events and realizing they were not learning about it in school.
She is the author of 14 books published by Tandem Publishing Group of Des Moines. All of her books deal with events in Iowa history. She has utilized sites on the Internet, and she will share them with attendees. McCann will also tell about her experiences in becoming a published author and describe the process she uses in her writing.
McCann will also speak at the Westgate Library on Monday, September 20, at 3 p.m., about her book “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.” This book explores why Iowa farmers began using their corn to produce alcohol during the 1920s. She will have information about incidents in the Westgate area gathered from interviews with children of bootleggers.
McCann will also be speaking at the Maynard Library on Monday, September 20, at 7 p.m., about her book “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
She will be at the Nashua Library on Saturday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m. Her topic will be “Beginning Genealogy.” McCann will have handouts and share websites she uses. She gives genealogy the credit for her beginning to write.
Everyone is invited to these events. There is no admission charge. Copies of all her books will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/losttownsiowa/, to find out where and when she is speaking.